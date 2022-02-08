Lookers looks to recruit 208 aftersales apprentices as industry undergoes major transformation

Lookers has launched a national hunt to fill 208 newly created aftersales apprenticeship positions.

The recruitment drive – part of National Apprenticeship Week – will be Lookers’ largest annual intake of apprentices to date.

Brands they’ll be working with will include Jaguar Land Rover, Audi plus BMW. Lookers said the apprenticeships would also provide unrivalled training in an all-electric driving future as well as a long-term career.

Suzanne Sherry, group apprenticeship and early careers programme manager, said: ‘The motoring industry is in the throes of an exciting digital and electrical transformation that will change the way we live and drive forever.

‘Its future success will need a new breed of technical experts who are equipped with the right skills and talent to take it forward. We want even more young people to be part of the journey.’

She added: ‘At Lookers, we’ve been investing in award-winning talent, skills and training for decades, sparking careers and opening opportunities in every area of our business.

‘I’m delighted that for 2022 we’re embarking on our largest apprenticeship programme yet.

‘This year, we’re focusing on challenging gender stereotypes within the industry to encourage even more female apprentices to join our growing ranks while nurturing all talent and enthusiasm when we see it.’

Since 2017, Lookers has steered the careers of almost 1,000 apprentices in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It said its apprenticeship programme was a priority for the business, with millions of pounds invested in training and support each year.

This year, new apprentices will benefit from extra, focused support and continuous advice from dedicated mentors.

They will also have instant access to Lookers’ health and wellbeing platform, which provides 24/7 advice including GP access, nutritional advice and mental health support.

Lookers’ chief operating officer, Duncan McPhee, said: ‘Our apprentices are the lifeblood of our business and we’re delighted to bring on a new and diverse team of talent from every area of the UK at this exciting time.

‘Focused learning and first-class on-the-job training in a collaborative, warm and friendly environment is what makes our apprenticeship programme the best there is.

‘We’re delighted to kick off a fresh programme to power electrifying careers at Lookers, and we look forward to meeting our next generation of recruits soon.’

Suzanne Sherry is pictured with two unnamed apprentices