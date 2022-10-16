Lookers Nissan Chester reopens after major £750,000 makeover

Dealer group Lookers has relaunched its Nissan Chester dealership following a £750,000 investment.

The site is among the first of several Nissan dealerships set to receive big-money backing as part of the company’s plans to ‘amplify the brand’.

The Sealand Road dealership underwent a 12 week refurbishment which has seen it redesigned, enlarged and enhanced.

It is now able to accommodate a range of next-generation Nissan vehicles, including an expanding range of EVs and hybrids, such as the new Ariya.

The showroom has been given a larger sales floor, new digital innovations, additional office space, EV chargers and extra customer parking bays.

There is also a bright modern facade which includes Nissan’s new corporate brand identity featuring a distinctive, modern two-dimensional design.

Dan Mann, Lookers Nissan Chester general manager, said: ‘Our investment reaffirms our continued dedication to the Chester area, to our customers and staff and our commitment to the quality and innovation of Nissan and the range of best-selling vehicles it produces right here in Britain.”

The all-new site launch was celebrated with customers during a family fun day which included food, drinks and entertainment, tours and test drives.

Steve Eley, Lookers Nissan franchise director added: ‘Nissan remains one of the UK and Ireland’s best-loved and fast-evolving brands which has an eye firmly fixed on a more sustainable future, which is why we are delighted to partner with Nissan as part of this latest investment in our dealership network.

‘From the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai and Leaf, a wide range of commercial vehicles, to the hugely anticipated 100 per cent electric Ariya range, Nissan is on a new and exciting journey which we are delighted to be part of and we look forward to accommodating customers old and new in a transformative space designed to inspire.’