Lookers puts contoversy to one side as it agrees long-term partnership with Cox Automotive

Dealer group Lookers has kicked off the new year by signing a new deal with Cox Automotive which will see the service provider deliver a new ‘fully integrated remarketing programme’.

The former Car Dealer Top 100 retailer endured a torrid time throughout 2024, with the group dogged by negative headlines following the takeover of the Canadian-backed Global Auto Holdings.

Bosses will be hoping that the new partnership with one of the industry’s biggest and most respected outfits will help to turn the tide in the new year.

Cox has won a five-year sole supply contract with the dealer group, bringing valuations, auctions and logistics solutions together.

The outfit will work closely with Lookers to deliver a ‘more efficient and profitable remarketing strategy’ going forward.

The deal will also see Lookers utilising both Manheim’s full physical and digital auction programme, bolstered by Cox Automotive’s valuation, appraisal and consumer car and LCV buying solution, eVA, and its smart logistics marketplace, Movex.

A spokesman for Lookers said: ‘Evolving our remarketing strategy to encompass a dual approach to digital and physical opportunities is a key priority for our business in 2025.

‘We believe this will give us the greatest opportunity to maximise returns and Cox Automotive was the best placed partner to help us deliver this strategy.

‘Not only does it provide a holistic remarketing offering, but its global reach also opens up growth opportunities in Europe and the US for our parent company Global Automotive Holdings.’

The contract will see 18,500 additional units sold through Manheim and Dealer Auction per year from 38 premium and volume manufacturers.

Lookers will offer weekly vehicles sales through Manheim Auction centres at Shotts, Washington, Leeds and Colchester, with additional dedicated LCV sales.

Martin Forbes, president at Cox Automotive Europe said, ‘We are taking our relationship with Lookers to the next level, beyond the products from Codeweavers and Modix that they utilise today.

‘The new scope of our partnership demonstrates the true potential of Cox Automotive’s connected offering and how it can drive greater efficiency for dealership networks.

‘With touchpoints across each key stage of the remarketing lifecycle, we bring clarity and efficiency to a complex process, all while boosting profits and conversion rates.

‘Delivering this expertise to one of the UK’s largest dealership groups is a fantastic opportunity to bring this proposition to life. We look forward to working closely with Lookers to make this a reality.’

Lookers sales begin at Manheim Auction sites on week commencing January 13.