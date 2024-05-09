LSH Auto Mercedes-Benz dealership bowls cricket club over with sponsorship deal

A Mercedes-Benz dealership in Greater Manchester has struck a sponsorship deal with a historic cricket club.

LSH Auto showroom Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield has partnered with Greenmount Cricket Club, which can trace its roots back as far as 1867.

Today, the club has three senior and three junior teams (under-11s, 13s and 15s) who play in the JW Lees Lancashire League.

A fourth senior team plays friendlies, while an under-9s junior team plays in the Greater Manchester Cricket League.

As a main sponsor, LSH Auto and Bury-based Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield will have their logos displayed on all the teams’ shirts.

Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield dealer principal Mark Taylor said: ‘At LSH Auto, we’re committed to giving back to the communities that support us. That’s one of our core principles.

‘With our local Mercedes-Benz dealership, we thought this was a great opportunity to provide the club and the local community with our support.’

Club chairman Andrew Skinner said: ‘I am chuffed to bits for our club to partner with such a high-quality brand like Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield, and see this as another positive step forward in lifting the profile of the club in the local community.

‘Already, as a result of their support, we have upgraded our playing kits for the season ahead, including an exciting new T20 design.

‘We have also been able to offer free playing shirts to all our junior members.’

He added: ‘I’m looking forward to developing the partnership in the coming season and enjoying some great cricket together!’

South African player Jacques Snyman, who is the club’s professional, said: ‘Greenmount is an amazing club and is the nerve centre of the local community.

‘I am so excited to be playing for them again this season. It’s even better to know that we have a quality brand partner in Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield.

‘I think it’s a great fit for the local area and I feel it is a privilege to be involved with both organisations.’

LSH Auto has Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the north-west of England and the Midlands.

Pictured at top with Jacques Snyman, centre, at Greenmount Cricket Club are Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield colleagues Dave Egan, left, and David Knight