Log in
CzingerCzinger

News

Luxury car dealer HR Owen makes £15.6m profit in 2022 as supercar sales rocket

  • Annual report reveals exclusive deals have been signed with Czinger and Radford
  • Revenue rockets to £536m from £448m in 2021 for luxury car group
  • Sales of new and used supercars increases for the group in ‘exceptional’ year
Advert

Time 7:59 am, November 8, 2022

Luxury car dealer group HR Owen clocked up pre-tax profits of £15.6m in the last year according to its latest financial report.

In accounts just submitted to Companies House, the group said it increased revenues to £536m (2021: £448m) in 2022.

Profit for the year, before tax, was up from £13.6m in 2021.

Advert

HR Owen also revealed it has recently signed exclusive partnerships with car brands Czinger and the Jenson Button-backed Radford.

And said, in the summer of this year, it bought the Ferrari and Maserati aftersales business of Joe Macari Servicing Limited based in Wandsworth, London.

In its annual report, HR Owen directors said they believed the group had delivered an ‘exceptional’ set of results in a ‘challenging year’.

Advert

HR Owen operates 17 dealerships and 16 aftersales sites in Berkshire, Cheltenham, Hatfield, London, Stockpot and Surrey.

It is one of the world’s largest dealers in Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maseratri, Lamborghini and Bugatti models.

It also has a majority stake in an insurance broker.

The group sold 1,244 new cars (up eight per cent)  and 1,892 used cars (up 17 per cent) in 2022.

Aftersales revenue accounted for £59.2m.

Pay for its key management team increased from £2.1m in 2021 to £2.7m in 2022. While directors’ remuneration for the year totalled £1.9m, with the highest paid director taking home £1.4m for the year.

In its annual report, the group said: ‘The past year has been challenging, but despite this the group delivered an exceptional result. 

‘We aim to grow our aftersales operation along with pre-owned vehicle sales to help mitigate any potential future decline in the new vehicle market.

‘As we embark on the next phase of the group’s journey, our principle objectives are to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do. 

‘We strive to have the right brands in the best locations, with brilliant talent to deliver an exceptional customer experience.’

Ferrari showroom in Mayfair was sprayed with paint by Just Stop Oil protesters on 26 Oct 2022, pic via PA

HR Owen’s Ferrari showroom in Mayfair was sprayed with paint by Just Stop Oil protesters in October

HR Owen also said it expects its new head office and dealerships in Hatfield to be ‘fully operational’ by the first quarter of 2023.

‘The new site will have the capacity for five vehicle showrooms, two large aftersales facilities, a multi-storey car park and corporate headquarters,’ said the dealer group.

HR Owen was recently the target of climate change protestors who targeted their London showrooms.

Two activists spray painted their Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair at the end of October.

Seven days earlier, the protesters targeted another HR Owen site when they sprayed paint over the Aston Martin flagship dealership on Park Lane.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51