Macklin Motors Toyota dealership opens after £1m revamp of former Ford showroom

Macklin Motors has opened a Toyota dealership in Hamilton after spending £1m on refurbishing what used to be a Ford showroom.

The Whistleberry Road site shut in June for the extensive upgrade and makeover, following Macklin Motors – part of Vertu Motors – being awarded the Toyota franchise for the west of Scotland after it was lost by Arnold Clark.

As well as selling new and used Toyotas, it will also offer servicing, MOT testing and aftersales, and has taken on seven more members of staff.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, said: ‘This is an exciting time for Macklin Motors as our Toyota franchises in west Scotland take shape.

‘This significant investment in Hamilton reflects our reputation for ongoing investment, improvement and growth in our offering.

‘Macklin Motors prides itself on being a beacon for first-class customer service and this will continue under the redeveloped franchise, which represents Toyota – a highly respected, market-leading manufacturer.’

Michael Clarke, general manager at Macklin Motors Toyota Hamilton, said: ‘While the dealership now has a different logo, there will be the same great team and the same great customer service.

‘We have a fantastic range of new and quality used Toyota cars to suit a wide variety of needs and tastes, and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new, following the refurbishment and rebranding of the dealership.’

Paul Marshall, general manager of network development for Toyota GB, said: ‘We are delighted to be expanding our operations with Vertu Motors through their Macklin Motors operation in this key geographic region, and are looking forward to developing several new exciting facilities for our customers.’

Macklin Motors’ Hamilton Mazda showroom, which is on the same site, stayed open while the new franchise was created adjacent to it.

Pictured at top from left are Macklin Motors Toyota Hamilton master technician Ryan Hay, business manager Christopher Doak, customer marketing area general manager Christopher McKenzie and showroom host Stephanie Hilley