Major milestone for Mini plant in Oxford as new Cooper production starts

Mini’s Oxford plant has begun production of the fifth-generation Cooper.

Workers at the factory were joined by the head of Mini, Stefanie Wurst, for a special event yesterday that saw the first three-door model driven off the production line by Charlie Cooper – grandson of John Cooper, whose heritage inspired the Cooper moniker.

Wurst said: ‘This milestone underscores the commitment to our roots while propelling us into a dynamic future of driving.

‘Plant Oxford is the heart of the Mini brand, and today, as we witness the birth of this new chapter, we renew our pledge to craftsmanship and the thrill of motoring.’

Markus Grüneisl, head of the Oxford and Swindon plants, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the new Mini Cooper to our lines in both Oxford and Swindon.

‘The new Mini Cooper is an incredibly important car for our team and UK manufacturing. We are proud to produce this iconic car, loved all over the world.’

The new Cooper is the latest generation to be built in the UK, with all three BMW Group UK manufacturing sites contributing to its production.

The Swindon factory produces body pressings and sub-assemblies, while the three- and four-cylinder petrol engines are built at BMW Group Plant Hams Hall in Warwickshire.

Body shell production, paint and final assembly then take place in Oxford.

The Oxford site is currently preparing to build two new all-electric Mini models from 2026. The BMW Group will then have invested more than £3bn in all three plants.

The fifth-gen Cooper is the third member of the new Mini family, joining the Cooper Electric and new Mini Countryman.

Available as the Mini Cooper C and performance-enhanced Mini Cooper S, it’s priced from £22,300, with first customer deliveries taking place this spring.