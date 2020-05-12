Auction house Manheim will restart today following weeks of planning – but they’ll be online only for now.

Safety measures have been put in place across the business.

Auctions will be online only and will feature a wide range of vehicles and models from several vendors. Stock will be available to ‘buy now’ and in the firm’s ‘virtual auctions’ via Simulcast.

Chris Cush, director of Auctions & Transport at Manheim UK, said: ‘We’re pleased to re-start our online auction operations this week.

‘We’ve carefully planned the operational activity required to support each sale safely, both in terms of how our teams work and how customers receive the vehicles that they buy.

‘We have established a strict operating process that ensures social distancing is maintained, and collections managed to ensure the safety of all involved.

‘We will be ramping-up our sales timetable in the coming weeks but for now the focus is on ensuring we carefully manage activity to keep the wellbeing and safety of team members and customers absolutely front and centre of all we do.’

Buyers will not be charged the usual additional Simulcast fee until further notice. This also applies to any vehicles acquired from Manheim Online. Auctions are trade only and you must be a Manheim account holder to participate.

Buyers will be contacted following each sale to arrange collection. Collection must be by appointment-only.

There will be a strict handover process in place to ensure the ongoing safety of our team members and customers.

Buyers are also advised that vehicles purchased prior to lockdown can now be collected, with the same strict handover process in place.

Auction centres are contacting customers to arrange handover appointments.