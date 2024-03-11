Mar 11: £117m to protect Muslims; Was royal photo doctored?; Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars

Government commits £117m funding to protect UK Muslims

A total of £117m of taxpayers’ money will be used to protect mosques, Muslim schools and community centres from hate attacks over the next four years.

Home secretary James Cleverly said the money, which will be spent on measures including CCTV cameras, alarms and fencing, would give ‘reassurance and confidence to UK Muslims’.

The announcement, which follows a £70m package for Jewish groups, comes in response to concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza is fuelling division in the UK. It is bigger than the amount given to the Community Security Trust to cover Jewish facilities because of the higher Muslim population and more sites to cover.

Questions for palace over photo of Princess of Wales

Kensington Palace is under pressure to answer questions about whether the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her surgery has been digitally altered.

The image of Kate and her children, issued yesterday and said by the palace to have been taken by the Prince of Wales, sparked speculation that edits had been made to the left sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan, and other areas of the picture also raised concerns about possible manipulation.

It has been withdrawn by AFP, Reuters, Getty Images and Associated Press, saying there was an ‘inconsistency in [the] alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand’. A PA news agency spokesperson said it hadn’t pulled the picture but was seeking urgent clarification from the palace. Royal commentator Peter Hunt said: ‘This is damaging for the royals. People will now question whether they can be trusted and believed when they next issue a health update.’

Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars as Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy take top gongs

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer has swept the Oscars, winning seven awards.

The film about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, was named best picture while Irish star Cillian Murphy won best actor and Nolan took the best director award.

Robert Downey Jr was named best supporting actor for his turn as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission. The film was also celebrated for its editing, score and cinematography.

Tech giants, banks and governments aim to tackle international finance fraudsters

International action to tackle fraudsters is to be discussed by ministers, financial organisations and tech giants from around the world at a summit in London today.

Interpol general secretary Jurgen Stock said cross-border co-operation was needed to ensure there are ‘no safe havens for financial fraudsters’.

Representatives from the governments of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership – the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – will be among those attending the Lancaster House summit. Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, TikTok and LinkedIn will also be there, along with financial sector organisations including HSBC, NatWest, Santander and Visa.

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts £94bn profit

Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported a $121bn (circa £94bn) profit for last year – down from its 2022 record because of lower energy prices.

Aramco made the announcement in a filing in Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market.

It reported a $161bn (£125bn) profit in 2022, which is believed to be the largest reported by a publicly traded company.

Government looks to get people off welfare into work to fund future tax cuts

Scrapping national insurance is set to be a key part of the Tory election offer to voters as Rishi Sunak suggested a squeeze on benefits could help pay for the plan.

The prime minister said ‘significant progress’ could be made towards the goal of eliminating the tax during the next parliament if his party remains in power.

Meanwhile, health secretary Victoria Atkins said she wanted to move from a ‘sick note’ culture to one where a ‘fit note’ would show what work people are able to do.

Post Office sees personal cash withdrawals increase by 15% annually in February

Post offices recorded a 15% annual increase in personal cash withdrawals last month.

Helped by 2024 being a leap year, there were £806m-worth of personal cash withdrawals at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches – up by 15% year on year and a 3.6% increase compared with January 2024.

Personal cash deposits totalled £1.28bn, which was up 6.2% year on year. In January 2024, personal cash deposits totalled £1.42bn.

At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

At least 26 people have died with 11 more reported missing after flash floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Rescuers recovered more bodies as waters began to recede following torrential rains, officials said today.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers have seen nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province submerged since Thursday. On Friday, a major mudslide caused a river to breach its banks and tear through mountainside villages in the Pesisir Selatan district.

Weather outlook

Today will be another cloudy day, says BBC Weather. It’ll be mainly dry, but a few light showers may develop under the thicker cloud, and longer spells of rain will move in for parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Tuesday will see cloud building up for most of the day. It’ll be dry for most, but there’ll be a few patchy spells of rain, mainly in the south and west. Most areas in northern Scotland will be drier and brighter, though.