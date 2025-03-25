Mar 25: Private sector growth; Gov talks over US tariffs; Middleton’s directorship ban

UK private-sector growth rises to six-month high

Activity across the UK’s private sector has grown at the fastest rate for six months after strong trading in the service industry, according to new data.

However, economists cautioned that the uptick in activity ‘doesn’t signal a recovery’. The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 52 in March, up from 50.5 in February.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score above 50.0 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

Starmer and Trump spoke about progress on economic deal on Sunday – No 10

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump spoke about progress on an economic deal between the UK and US, amid reports that a tax on tech giants could be slashed and as the Government eyes up cuts at the spring statement.

The Prime Minister spoke with the US president about the agreement on Sunday night, Sir Keir’s official spokesman said.

Media reports have suggested Britain could slash the digital services tax – a levy on big tech companies – in order to stave off American tariffs.

Ant Middleton banned as company director over £1m unpaid tax

TV personality and former soldier Ant Middleton has been banned from being a company director after his business failed to pay more than £1 million in tax.

The former star of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and his wife Emilie were the directors of Sway and Starting Limited before it went into liquidation at the end of 2022.

The Government’s Insolvency Service found that the couple were taking millions of pounds out of the company at the same time that taxes were not being paid. Some £385,000 in VAT and £869,000 in corporation tax was owed between 2019 and 2022.

FTSE 100 nudges down as index fails to hold onto early gains

The FTSE 100 failed to make headway on Monday despite an early rise, as traders looked ahead to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Spring Statement later in the week.

London’s blue-chip index fell nine points to finish the day at 8,638, a 0.1% drop. The flat performance came as a survey of businesses indicated that the UK’s private sector grew at the fastest rate for six months in the first weeks of March.

Elsewhere, Germany’s Dax index fell 0.2% and France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.3%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Alfa Romeo promises to retain its driving passion in the EV era, with Stellantis UK boss Eurig Druce emphasising ‘driving dynamism’ at Car Dealer Live. The Stellantis boss pointed to Alfa’s Junior as exemplifying excitement – ensuring electrification won’t dilute the brand’s soul.

Volvo UK boss Nicole Melillo Shaw has reaffirmed support for Polestar while prioritising Volvo customers. The UK MD also emphasised Volvo’s commitment to safety, calling it a proud foundation rather than a limitation, making sure the brand’s identity remains strong in the evolving automotive landscape.

Motus Group (UK) reported a 9.45% drop in pre-tax profits to £14.44m, despite strong new car sales. A decline in used car performance and weak EV demand pose challenges, with directors warning of potential market disruption ahead.

Car Care Plan is the one-stop shop for end-to-end aftercare product provision. It’s no surprise, then, that its GAP insurance is an award-winning offering.

MPs’ pay to rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in April

MPs’ salaries will rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in the next financial year, Parliament’s expenses watchdog has confirmed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the decision was in line with wider Government pay recommendations for public sector workers.

Under the Parliamentary Standards Act, IPSA is required to review MPs’ salaries by early July within the first year of a new parliament.

Trump officials texted war plans to group chat that included journalist

Top national security officials for US President Donald Trump, including his defence secretary, texted war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app that included the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic, the magazine reported.

The National Security Council said the text chain ‘appears to be authentic’.

The material in the text chain ‘contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing’, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg reported.

Weather outlook…

The UK will today experience partly sunny conditions with isolated showers in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to range from highs of 13°C (55°F) to lows of 2°C (36°F). Most regions will remain dry, with only a few spots encountering brief showers.

Overall, anticipate a mild day with a mix of sun and clouds across the country.