Marshall Motor Holdings is named one of UK’s best workplaces for seventh year running

Marshall Motor Holdings is celebrating the news that it has been named one of the UK’s best workplaces for the seventh year running.

The automotive retail group is 12th in the Super Large category in the annual Best Workplaces ranking organised by Great Place to Work UK.

The awards recognise the UK’s best companies, shining a light on their strength of leadership plus innovative, creative and effective HR policies.

All of Marshall’s employees were quizzed, with the results bolstered by an audit into its management and HR practices.

Marshall – which was fifth in our inaugural Top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealers – has achieved Great Place to Work status for 11 years now, thanks to its high-trust, high-engagement workplace culture.

Daksh Gupta, group chief executive, said: ‘Most importantly, I would like to thank all of our colleagues for making Marshall Motor Group one of the UK’s best places to work.

‘Despite the challenges the pandemic has brought to us, our colleagues have worked tirelessly to maintain our team spirit and camaraderie even more than usual to support the business and each other, helping to maintain the strong culture that has built over the years.

‘This strong working environment and culture has a huge positive impact on our business.

‘It is critical we listen to our colleagues and remain committed to continuous improvement to foster an environment that’s great for our colleagues and customers.

‘This award for the seventh successive year is testament to the deeply embedded culture at Marshall and the hard-working nature of our colleagues. I am very proud of both.’

Ben Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said: ‘It is so pleasing and inspiring to see Marshall Motor Holdings once again recognised as a UK Best Workplace in what has been the most testing and tumultuous year in recent memory.

‘The fact that Marshall Motor Holdings is being acknowledged is truly testament to the courageous and transformational leadership of Daksh and his senior team, who have consistently led with a people-first mindset throughout the crisis.

‘For the organisation to be recognised when the retail and automotive sectors have been so badly ravaged is a vindication that the thousands of employees within the organisation feel cared for, empowered and impassioned by working for one of the leading businesses in the UK where every employee is highly valued and cherished.

‘Congratulations once again to Marshall Motor Holdings for being one of the UK’s Best Workplaces and being a great place to work for all.’