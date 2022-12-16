Maserati Grecale arrives in UK showrooms

Maserati’s new Grecale can now be taken out for test drives across the Italian luxury brand’s UK retailer network.

The mid-size SUV, which takes its name from the Mediterranean wind the Gregale, is Maserati’s first in this segment and sits below its larger Levante sibling.

Three versions are initially available to order, beginning at £58,500, with the all-electric Folgore coming next year.

The range starts with the GT, which delivers 296bhp, moving up to the sportier Modena (325 bhp) – both powered by Maserati’s four-cylinder mild hybrid engine.

The flagship Trofeo offers 523bhp and houses the V6 Nettuno engine as seen in the MC20 supercar.

All versions are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox plus all-wheel drive as standard.

Peter Charters, general manager for North Europe, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted that the Grecale is now available on our shores.

‘We’ve been jealously watching our colleagues in other markets selling the car in left-hand-drive form over the last few months and can’t wait to now offer test drives across our UK network.

‘It’s an ever-growing part of the market, and our latest SUV is here to offer buyers something a little different.

‘We are already seeing huge interest in it and are confident its compelling blend of elegance and sportiness will really appeal to British buyers seeking to make their everyday exceptional.’

Standard equipment includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear active braking, full LED headlights, hill descent control, plus a rear-view camera.