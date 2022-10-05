Maserati reveals returning GranTurismo sports car in full for the first time

Maserati has unveiled its all-new GranTurismo as the Italian sports car brand looks to usher in a new wave of EVs.

The GranTurismo disappeared from Maserati’s range in 2020 after 13 years in production but has now been brought out of retirement to front the firm’s switch towards electric motoring.

The new car has a similar look to its predecessor and features a stylish long bonnet and dramatic sloping roofline.

However, there are a few subtle changes including a new Maserati grille and sharp LED headlights with a twin signature.

The new car has been given the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno petrol engine as Maserati’s MC20 supercar, with two power outputs available – 483bhp in the Modena and 542bhp in the sportier Trofeo model. These are able to hit 0-60mph in 3.7 and 3.3 seconds respectively.

After 75 years, it is not just a car.

It is an icon powered by V6 Nettuno or 100% electric Folgore.

After 75 years, it is not just a car.

It is an icon powered by V6 Nettuno or 100% electric Folgore.

GranTurismo. The others just travel.

The Italian outfit will also launch the GranTurismo as its first EV under its ‘Folgore’ nameplate. Based around 800-volt technology, it will pack a large 92.5kWh battery that should allow for a range of beyond 300 miles from a charge.

The model will also utilise three electric motors derived from Formula E, and develop a huge 750bhp in top form. With a 0-60mph time of 2.5 seconds and a 199mph top speed, it’s the fastest model in the line-up.

While it’s almost 400kg heavier than the petrol models, Maserati says the battery has been positioned ‘without compromising the sporty nature’.

Inside, the GranTurismo is fitted with Maserati’s latest media system, with a head-up display also available as an optional extra. A 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system is also available.

At launch, the GranTurismo will also be available in a ‘PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Edition’ – a limited-run version that pays homage to the first GranTurismo that debuted 75 years ago.

UK pricing has not yet been announced, with first deliveries of the model not expected until Spring 2023.

Coinciding with the launch, Maserati has also debuted its new ‘Sartoria Officina’ retail concept in the heart of Milan.

Bosses say the new dealership has been designed with a view to improving customer experience and embracing the company’s values.

Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, said: ‘From the early stages of developing a new car to the complete luxury retail experience, everything at Maserati is designed with the client in mind.

‘Our new store concept embodies our values of passion, innovation and beauty through the lens of Italian luxury. Our wish here is for clients to express their passion by creating their very own Maserati.’