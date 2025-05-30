May 30: Firms shamed over minimum wage; Israel accepts ceasefire; Skoda Favorit

Business confidence in Scotland ‘higher than UK average’ in May – stats

Business confidence in Scotland rose to higher than the UK national average in May, at 52%.

Overall UK business confidence rose 11 points in May to 50% – the highest level in nine months.

Confidence in Scotland rose 12 points during May to 52%, according to the Bank of Scotland’s Business Barometer, compared to 40% in April.

Capita, Pizza Express and Lidl named by government for minimum wage failures

Pizza Express, Lidl, British Airways, and outsourcing firm Capita are among the British businesses named by the government for failing to pay some of their staff the minimum wage.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) released a list of 518 employers and businesses that underpaid workers over several years.

It means pay for some staff fell short of the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, which is what the government calls the minimum wage for those aged over 21. In total, nearly 60,000 people had been left out of pocket, the DBT said.

Skoda revives Favorit name for electric car concept

Skoda has continued a series of ‘reimagined’ classic vehicles with a modern take on its Favorit model.

First introduced in the late 1980s, the Favorit brought together Skoda’s typically no-nonsense approach to design and technology, with a no-frills setup that typified its cars of the time. Developed under the former Soviet Union, the Favorit pushed Skoda onto a more global stage.

Now, Skoda designer Ljudmil Slavov has reinvened the Favorit for the modern age, introducing the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design theme which has already seen use on recent cars such as the Kodiaq and Elroq. There are no plans for a production version.

The markets

London stocks were treading water on Thursday as Europe was broadly unmoved by a US court ruling on President Trump’s tariff plans. The FTSE 100 London’s top index finished down by 0.11%, or 9.56 points, to close at 8,716.45.

The Cac 40 ended flat for the day, while the Dax index was down 0.29%. The pound was 0.11% higher at 1.348 US dollars and was down 0.5% at 1.186 euros when London’s markets closed.

In company news, Auto Trader was a notable faller despite revealing growing demand for used cars. Shares in the company dropped by 11.3% at the end of trading.

Alleged Liverpool driver to appear in court facing charges against six victims

The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade is set to appear in court charged with offences such as wounding and causing grievous bodily harm against six victims.

Paul Doyle, 53, is accused of seven offences following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday, which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday he is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

White House says Israel has accepted a new US proposal for a temporary ceasefire

Israel has accepted a new US proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, the White House has said.

The fresh signs of progress towards a temporary truce came after US president Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism earlier this week about brokering an agreement to halt the Israel-Hamas war and return more of the hostages captured in the attack that ignited it.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Israel “backed and supported” the new proposal. She added that Hamas continues to evaluate the proposal.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Auto Trader Group reported a 9% rise in pre-tax profit to £375.7m and 5% revenue growth. It expanded AI tools and Deal Builder, boosting customer engagement. Autorama losses halved, margins improved, and £275.7m was returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Car Dealer spoke to Auto Trader on day the firm published yearly results, with COO Catherine Faiers justifying the group’s £375.7m annual profits. Full Q&A.

UK car and commercial vehicle production fell to 59,203 units in April, the lowest since 1952, down nearly 16%. The decline was driven by Easter timing, model changeovers, and weak exports, prompting calls for urgent government support and investment.

High used car stock in May led dealers to cut prices, boosting sales—especially at franchised sites, up 11%. Average prices dropped 1.8% to £17,197. EV prices continued falling, attracting more interest, while younger cars sold fastest, especially Vauxhall Corsas.

South West Nissan has partnered with local firm Kingdom Tea to create its own organic tea blend, served in all four dealerships. The initiative celebrates National Tea Day.

Weather

Today, any patches of rain in Wales, north England and north Scotland will soon ease. A few showers will then develop in south and east Scotland and Northern Ireland. Dry and partly cloudy elsewhere. This evening will see any lingering showers die out, leaving it dry with clear spells for most, reports BBC Weather.

Overnight, areas of cloud and mist will build across the north and west, bringing a few showers by dawn.