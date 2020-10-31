Mazda is throwing in a free wallbox charger for customers who buy one of its new MX-30 electric SUVs.

The offer is available to those who purchase the First Edition trim, though just 500 of these launch models are coming to the UK.

The charger will be provided by NewMotion and includes installation, but buyers can pay extra for a pole mount, longer cables or a different coloured fascia.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business.

‘With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021 and the addition of free home charging installation further adds to the excellent value of this limited-edition model.’

Prices for the First Edition start at £27,495, bringing a cloth and leatherette upholstery, chrome interior details and heated seats over the standard car.

All MX-30s get 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and AC and DC charging cables.

Aside from the First Edition, there are three trim levels: SE-Lux, Sport Lux and GT Sport Tech, and prices start at £28,545, £30,545 and £32,845 respectively.

Deliveries of the First Edition will begin in March while other models will arrive a month later.