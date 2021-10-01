Mazda2 comes out on top in latest round of Green NCAP results with 3.5 stars

Green NCAP has revealed the latest scores for a selection of popular small cars, with the Mazda2 receiving one of the highest ratings of any internal combustion engine models put through the test so far.

Overall it received 3.5 stars, testing with the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol, due to its energy efficiency and control of pollutant emissions. However, NCAP added it would benefit from a gasoline particulate filter.

So far this year the only only other models without any electrification to receive 3.5 stars were the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf.

Also tested were the Ford Puma with 1.0-litre mild hybrid petrol engine and the DS 3 Crossback with the 1.5-litre turbodiesel.

The Puma was awards three stars with a good score for energy efficiency and respectable results for control of pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions.

However, it lost points for ammonia, which is not regulated by legislation, but dropped its score in the Clean Air Index.

Meanwhile, the DS 3 Crossback scored 2.5 also for ammonia emissions but also NOx. NCAP added that the particulate filter on the engine does work well though.

Aleksandar Damyanov from Green NCAP said: ‘These tests prove that modern combustion-engine cars can perform well.

‘Green NCAP’s tests will, we hope, encourage manufacturers to strive for the very best levels of emissions control and this means using all of the tools at their disposal.

‘For instance, ammonia emissions need to be better considered in order to receive a higher rating. Particulate filters do a great job of controlling of very fine particles and the Mazda2 would have performed even better if it had been fitted with one.

‘But, in any case, congratulations to Mazda on the impressive performance, especially in terms of fuel consumption.’