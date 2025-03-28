Wessex Garages to relocate Cardiff Hyundai franchise after buying failed Cazoo site

A former Cazoo site in Cardiff is to be transformed into a more traditional franchised dealership after it was acquired by Wessex Garages.

The premises is one of several ex-Cazoo sites which has been lying vacant ever since the failed car dealer’s high profile collapse last year.

Now however, it has been bought by Wessex for an undisclosed sum, with the dealer group now planning to turn the site into a state-of-the-art Hyundai franchise.

The move will see the firm’s current Cardiff Hyundai site relocate the short distance from its current home – which is located directly opposite on Penarth Road.

Bosses say that the acquisition will will allow Wessex Garages to ‘create a modern and customer-focused Hyundai dealership in line with the latest Hyundai corporate identity’.

Chris Wiseman, managing director of Wessex Garages, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this prime location in Cardiff and the relocation of the Hyundai franchise to a much larger site, this move demonstrates our continued investment in the region and our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible automotive experience.

‘Hyundai’s innovative and diverse range of vehicles perfectly complements our existing portfolio, and we are confident that moving to this new facility will be a great success.’

The new dealership is due to create a number of additional jobs in the local community as new and used car volumes with the franchise are expected to grow in line with new product launching over the next 24 months.

Charles French, head of network development for Hyundai & Genesis UK, added: ‘We would like to congratulate Wessex group on their successful acquisition of this fantastic statement Hyundai facility.

‘This move marks an exciting new chapter for Hyundai in Cardiff, enhancing both capacity and customer experience.

‘It’s a testament to the groups dedication to the brand and long term commitment to growth. Wishing Wessex continued success in their new home!’

Main image: Chris Wiseman, managing director of Wessex Garages, outside the empty former Cazoo site