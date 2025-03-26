Nissan announces next three electric vehicles in its line-up to be updated

Nissan has announced updates to its line-up with two EVs to be released in 2025 and one in 2026.

First to be launched in the return of the Nissan Micra, a name that was axed in 2023, as an electric model.

The new Micra shares the same platform that the Renault R5 is built on and it will be available with two battery options: 40 and 52kWh, providing a maximum range of 248 miles.

One of the longest serving electric vehicles, the Nissan Leaf, will also be released as an all-new, third generation of the model in 2025.

The Leaf was first released in 2010 but the latest edition will be built on the same platform as the Ariya, with a new sleek look.

Nissan also confirmed the new model will be built in Sunderland as part of its EV36Zero project, which will transform the plant into its flagship EV hub.

Finally, it confirmed that the third-generation Juke will be updated and released in 2026 as an EV.

Speaking about all the product updates in the coming years, Leon Dorssers, regional senior vice president for sales & marketing, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle-East, India, Europe & Oceania) region, said: ‘The renewal of Nissan’s European line-up is the realisation of our bold plan to electrify our range in Europe.

‘All the new models will share common Nissan DNA: striking design, technical innovation and intuitive technology – a combination of qualities which we are confident will attract new buyers to Nissan, as well as continuing to appeal to existing customers who already love how Nissan vehicles enrich their daily lives.’

David Moss, senior vice president for region research & development, AMIEO, said: ‘As well as welcoming the return of the Micra as an EV and the third generation of our revolutionary LEAF, we’ve made significant steps with one of our most popular technologies.

‘Having reinvented the hybrid with introduction of e-POWER by making it quieter and more responsive than a traditional hybrid, the forthcoming updates to e-Power will make it even more efficient, more refined and closer overall to a pure EV-driving experience.

‘It will remain the powertrain of choice for buyers who love the feel of driving electric, but don’t want to recharge.’