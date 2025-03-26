Vertu opens second BYD dealership with new Gloucester site now up and running

Vertu has announced the opening of its second BYD dealership as the Chinese brand continues its rapid UK expansion.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group has confirmed that Vertu BYD Gloucester is now up and running, joining BYD Worcester in its network.

The state-of-the-art facility includes an ultra modern showroom, complete with a robotic assistant, as well as a workshop and service reception facilities, supported by specially trained BYD technicians.

Five new jobs have also been created as a result of the opening, with the overall team managed by new general manager, Robert Grant (pictured).

Commenting on the opening, Grant said: ‘Bringing the BYD brand to Gloucester is a thrilling opportunity for us.

‘Our customers will now have access to some of the most advanced electric vehicles available.

‘Our new BYD showroom will allow customers a thorough, comprehensive and seamless experience.

‘The team is eager to introduce customers to the unique features of BYD cars, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our local area.’

Vertu CEO Robert Forrester was also on hand to herald the latest addition to the Vertu dealer network, which he described as a ‘landmark moment’.

He added: ‘The opening of this dealership in Gloucester is a landmark moment in our partnership with BYD, and our mission to expand our new electric vehicle offerings.

‘We are enthusiastic about the growth potential with BYD and are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative vehicles to our customers.’