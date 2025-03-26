Log in

News

Vertu opens second BYD dealership with new Gloucester site now up and running

  • Vertu brings BYD to Gloucester
  • State-of-the-art dealership sees five new jobs created
  • Bosses celebrate ‘landmark moment’ for dealer group

Time 12:38 pm, March 26, 2025

Vertu has announced the opening of its second BYD dealership as the Chinese brand continues its rapid UK expansion.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group has confirmed that Vertu BYD Gloucester is now up and running, joining BYD Worcester in its network.

The state-of-the-art facility includes an ultra modern showroom, complete with a robotic assistant, as well as a workshop and service reception facilities, supported by specially trained BYD technicians.

Advert

Five new jobs have also been created as a result of the opening, with the overall team managed by new general manager, Robert Grant (pictured).

Commenting on the opening, Grant said: ‘Bringing the BYD brand to Gloucester is a thrilling opportunity for us.

‘Our customers will now have access to some of the most advanced electric vehicles available.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

‘Our new BYD showroom will allow customers a thorough, comprehensive and seamless experience.

‘The team is eager to introduce customers to the unique features of BYD cars, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our local area.’

Vertu CEO Robert Forrester was also on hand to herald the latest addition to the Vertu dealer network, which he described as a ‘landmark moment’.

He added: ‘The opening of this dealership in Gloucester is a landmark moment in our partnership with BYD, and our mission to expand our new electric vehicle offerings.

‘We are enthusiastic about the growth potential with BYD and are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative vehicles to our customers.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

JATO Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108