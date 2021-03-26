A garage worker received his final pay packet in the form of a pile of pennies dumped on his lawn and a sweary goodbye note.

Car repairer Andreas Flaten had 91,500 pennies covered in car oil left in his front garden and a note saying ‘f*** you’ after leaving his job at a car repair garage.

Flatten, from Fayetteville, Georgia, had fallen out with his former employer – A OK Walker Autoworks – and reported them to the Department of Labour over the late payment of his final pay packet.

Flaten’s girlfriend Olivia Oxley said the couple had to clean the pennies individually in order to cash them in.

She said that the pennies totalled 915 US dollars – around £666 – and weighed around 500lbs (227kg).

She said: ‘We went to the end of the driveway and there was that giant pile of pennies, covered in oil, and we had to shovel it out of the driveway.

‘That’s actually not even his whole pay cheque, that was his salary but he was also paid a commission at the end of every month… so he’s definitely still owed money.’

She said it took her boyfriend two hours to clean five dollars – £3.50 – worth of pennies.

Oxley added: ‘It was hilarious that he had taken that much time and energy to get those pennies, to transport those pennies and then dump them at the end of the driveway and put oil all over them.

‘We can’t even spend the money because they’re covered in oil, and you have to wipe every single one of them off individually in order to get all the oil off.

‘I’m frustrated that someone can do something like that and we’re just kind of left there cleaning up the mess.’

The owner of the car garage, Miles Walker, spoke to WGCL-TV, and said he cannot remember dropping the pennies off at Flaten’s home.

‘I don’t really remember,’ Walker told the TV station. ‘It doesn’t matter, he got paid, that’s all that matters.’