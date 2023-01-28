MG names top dealers in glittering awards ceremony

MG has named its best-performing dealers at a glittering awards ceremony.

The British brand took over The International Convention Centre in Birmingham for its annual dealer conference.

It congratulated all 156 of its partners on selling more than 51,000 cars last year and for claiming the title of fastest-growing mainstream brand for a second time.

Richmond Portsmouth MG scooped ‘Balanced Scorecard Dealer of the Year’ along with ‘Aftersales Dealer of the Year’.

Richmond Motor Group also took home ‘Balanced Scorecard Group of the Year’.

‘Best Facility of the Year’ went to Chorley Group MG, dealer group Waylands Automotive took ‘Customer First Dealer of the Year’, while ‘Aftersales Group of the Year’ went to Arnold Clark.

Chiswick MG was awarded ‘Best Fleet Dealer’ while ‘Most Improved Dealer of the Year’ was handed to Chapelhouse Motor Group.

Nathaniel Cars was named as ‘Innovative Dealer of the Year’, and ‘Rising Star’ went to Paul Rigby Group.

Dealer group Glyn Hopkin took home ‘MG4 Champion’.

Addressing the conference, commercial director Guy Pigounakis said there were ‘no limits’ for dealers in 2023.

He added: ‘We’re delighted with the performance of our dealer network last year. It underpins the growing popularity of our range of cars.

‘As we head towards the release of more exciting new models this year, we’re confident that we can continue to offer customers outstanding value for money and a great experience in our showrooms.

‘For partners who share our vision and passion for the brand, the opportunity is huge in 2023.’

Pigounakis will be one of the headline speakers at Car Dealer Live. He’ll be on the manufacturer panel at the inaugural conference, which will be discussing the future of the car dealer.

Along with MG, the bosses of Polestar and Suzuki have also signed up to speak, as well as a host of franchised and independent dealers.

Attendees will hear exclusive White Paper research from Google, Cox Automotive and Close Brothers, too.

Car Dealer Live, the future of the car dealer, in association with Auto Trader, will be held at the British Motor Museum on Thursday, March 9.

Pictured top: Guy Pigounakis at the MG Motor UK Annual Conference 2023

