Mini announces next generation of electric ‘Cooper’ will be available with improved range

Mini has announced new details about its upcoming ‘Cooper’, the new name for its three-door hatch which will be available with petrol or electric power.

The current Mini Electric is now the brand’s most popular model, and the new Cooper will replace this with two electric powertrains to choose from.

The entry level Cooper E will have a 40.7kWh battery, up from the current Mini Electric’s 32.6kWh, and it’s expected to have a range of 300km (186 miles), again up from its predecessors 144 miles.

Above this will be a Cooper SE model, which uses a large 54.2kWh battery, which Mini says will give it a predicted range of 400km (249 miles).

The Cooper SE will also boast a powerful 214bhp electric motor, though Mini is yet to confirm further powertrain details.

The new Mini Cooper will arrive next year as the British brand revives its line up.

Mini hasn’t yet released uncamouflaged images of the Cooper but spy shots show it keeps the small dimensions and profile.

This will also include a next-generation Countryman SUV that will grow in size and be available as an EV for the first time, and a smaller crossover called the Aceman is also set to arrive in 2024.