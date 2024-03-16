Mini Hatch joins Dealer Auction’s top 10 profit-making used cars for first time

The Mini Hatch has appeared in the top 10 models of Dealer Auction’s Retail Margin Monitor for the first time.

Although models such as the Mini Countryman and Convertible featured in the chart before, the iconic hatchback has made its inaugural appearance in the February edition, with an average retail margin of £2,475 securing it 10th place.

Kieran TeeBoon, Dealer Auction’s marketplace director, told Car Dealer: ‘The classic Mini Hatch has finally joined the party. Cracking the top 10 in our February RMM, this iconic car proves it’s a winner for drivers and dealers alike.

‘Its arrival in our rundown underlines the fact that keeping an eye on the data and being ready to offer more choice to dealers when it comes to stock could mean more chances for profit.’

Meanwhile, consistent top performer the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque topped the charts again more with an average retail margin of £3,925, followed by the Jaguar XF at £2,800.

Another model to watch was the Mazda CX-5 in third place at £2,775), which proved to be the fastest-selling profit-turner, selling in just 37 days on average. It was also the top-rated model, with an Average Auto Trader Retail Rating of 81.

At brand level, Land Rover continued to reign supreme with an average retail margin of £4,200, followed by BMW in second place (£3,000).

It was also a strong month for Mercedes-Benz, which moved into third place with an average retail margin of £2,775, overtaking Volvo from last month.

The brand also saw three cars feature in the model chart, with the mix of vehicle types – the C-Class coupé, A-Class hatchback and E-Class saloon – showing how broad the appeal of this premium marque is.

Elsewhere, Mini continued to be a stalwart in the chart, with an average retail margin of £2,450 – mirroring the Mini Hatch’s performance for the month. Toyota also appeared in the top 10 for only the second time.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader data & insight director, said: ‘February was another positive month for the used car market.

Demand was strong, stock sold quickly, and more cars were sold than last year and the margin monitor findings support this.

‘For those retailers not lucky enough to be selling cars that appear in the monitor, we’d strongly urge retailers to utilise Auto Trader valuations data to maximise the full potential currently available in the market.’

TeeBoon added: ‘It’s interesting to see the performance of the Mini Hatch in February. Historically, the Retail Margin Monitor has been dictated by SUVs, so these numbers could indicate a fresh opportunity for profit this spring.’

Top 10 models by retail margin (Feb 2024)

1) Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Average retail margin: £3,925

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 46

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 57

2) Jaguar XF

Average retail margin: £2,800

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 43

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 57

3) Mazda CX-5

Average retail margin: £2,775

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 37

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 81

4) Volvo XC60

Average retail margin: £2,750

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 47

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 58

5) Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Average retail margin: £2,650

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 48

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 48

6) BMW 3 Series

Average retail margin: £2,600

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 48

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 51

7) Hyundai Tucson

Average retail margin: £2,575

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 46

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 66

8) Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Average retail margin: £2,550

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 52

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 43

9) Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Average retail margin: £2,525

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 39

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 71

10) Mini Hatch

Average retail margin: £2,475

Average Auto Trader days to sell: 43

Average Auto Trader Retail Rating: 59

Source: Dealer Auction

Top 10 brands by average retail margin (Feb 2024)

1) Land Rover – £4,200

2) BMW – £3,000

3) Mercedes-Benz – £2,775

4) Volvo – £2,700

5) Audi – £2,600

6) Mini – £2,450

7) Mazda – £2,350

8) Nissan – £2,100

9) Volkswagen – £2,050

10) Toyota – £2,025

Source: Dealer Auction