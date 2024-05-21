Mitchells Dacia sells UK’s 100,000th Duster as it looks forward to new model

A car dealership in Suffolk has sold Dacia’s 100,000th Duster in the UK.

Mitchells Dacia in Lowestoft, which was named Dacia’s Retailer of the Year last year, handed the milestone vehicle over to Gail Hill, making the Journey TCe 150 automatic her second Duster.

The retired healthcare assistant, wh0 bought her first one from Mitchells in 2022, said: ‘I hadn’t considered a Duster before buying my original one, but my son said it was a good car.

‘I needed something with a bigger boot and the Duster had plenty of space, plus it was a really good price and felt very solid.’

She added: ‘The latest offers made upgrading to a new one more affordable than I thought, and I love the colour and how it drives with the automatic – it does go very well!’

Mitchells Dacia senior sales executive Jonathan Kent, who presented her with the key to her new Dacia as well as giving her a £100 outdoor pursuits voucher, said: ‘It’s fantastic to be involved with such a milestone in the Duster story.

‘The car has played a major role in the success of our Dacia operation, being the most popular model with our customers and appealing to a whole host of car buyers.’

The manufacturer says that more than 12,500 drivers have registered their interest in the new model ahead of its launch later this year – the 11th year of the SUV being officially on sale in the UK.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘When people think Dacia, it’s the Duster that so many instantly associate with the brand.

‘All our vehicles are built for adventure but it is the Duster that perhaps best sums up the robustness and effectiveness of our cars and Dacia’s synergy with the great outdoors.

‘While it has evolved significantly over the past decade, it is testament to its design that the Duster continues to be a customer favourite and win awards.

‘With the all-new model just months away and already winning much praise, Duster is only going to get better and even more successful.’

Jonathan Kent is pictured giving Gail Hill the key to her new Dacia Duster – the 100,000th to be sold in the UK