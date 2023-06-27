Moneybarn – Highly Commended Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) 2023

Moneybarn was praised by its customers in this year’s Car Dealer Power, seeing it highly commended in the Finance Provider of the Year category for sub-prime lenders.

Speaking to Car Dealer, it said: ‘It means a great deal to us to be highly commended, especially as it’s an award voted for by dealers themselves, highlighting Moneybarn as one of the best motor trade suppliers to do business with.

‘It’s a testament to the highly trusted relationships we’ve built over the years with our industry partners, as well as the hard work and dedication that all members of the Moneybarn team put into their work every day to help support an underserved market and make sure we achieve the best outcome for the customer.

‘This award helps to boost our company profile and brand awareness amongst dealers, and we’re honoured to have been acknowledged.’

Moneybarn explained that it had seen a lot of ‘positive change’ over the last 12 months and said it had ‘evolved with our parent company, Vanquis Banking Group’.

‘As a business we’ve remained stable and competitive, as have our interest rates, allowing us to continue to service our industry partners and customers’, it said.

‘This has resulted in an increased number of loans, record breaking months and we’ve been able to support more customers than ever to live their lives on the road.’

It added: ‘Looking at the future, we want to continue the growth we are currently seeing. We are constantly looking into new product developments and investment opportunities that could help us better serve our market.

‘We’re also considering how we can target new audiences that we don’t currently serve, such as through Personal Contract Hire and leisure vehicle finance.

‘We will also continue to strengthen our relationships with our industry partners, as well as continuing to put the customer at the forefront of everything we do.

‘Our focus will always be how we can best help put our customers on a path to a better everyday life.’