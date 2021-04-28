Most customers feel safer in a car dealership than they do in a supermarket

Almost three-quarters of people who visited a car showroom in England and Wales the week they reopened said they felt safer there than in their supermarket.

That’s according to latest research released today (Apr 28) by What Car?, whose poll of 603 in-market buyers as part of its weekly industry research found that 71 per cent of them were more comfortable in dealerships than where they did their grocery shopping.

What’s more, nearly all of them – 96 per cent – reckoned showrooms’ social distancing and hygiene measures were either good or very good.

That is being seen by What Car? as a key result for the industry as it looks to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, 26 per cent of the respondents said being in dealerships felt just as safe as being in supermarkets.

Staff were also found to be following company guidelines, according to 89 per cent of the respondents.

What Car? managing director Rachael Prasher said: ‘Dealers are clearly taking the right precautions. Making consumers feel safe is an important box ticked in the recovery process.

‘As the number of buyers visiting showrooms increases in the coming weeks, it is important showrooms do not relax their social distancing and hygiene measures.’