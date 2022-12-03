Motor insurance broker PIB Group buys health and safety experts Emprocom

Motor insurance broker PIB Group has bought health and safety specialists Emprocom in a move that will bring complementary services and expertise to its risk management proposition.

The two businesses already enjoyed an existing relationship, which has led to the new collaboration.

Carl Gryniewicz will continue in his role as Emprocom director, working closely with PIB Risk Management managing director Adrian Robinson, pictured.

Robinson said: ‘I have deep respect for Carl and his talented team, and I’m absolutely delighted to give them all a warm welcome to PIB Group.

‘Their knowledge, expertise and passion for servicing clients will be a real credit to us.

‘It’s very exciting to be able to join forces and work together along with our existing colleagues to continue building our market-leading risk management proposition.

‘The team’s presence in the East Midlands will give an extra boost to our regional footprint and expand our client base, while providing them with access to an even broader range of products and services across our PIB Group family.’

Established in 2008, Emprocom specialises in providing safety consultancy services, and takes pride in ensuring clients enjoy the very best health and safety advice.

The business has grown organically through recommendation, resulting in a loyal and recurring customer base.

Key services include construction design and management as well as construction safety consultancy, appointed person service, training courses, fire risk assessments and general safety consultancy services such as risk assessments and safe systems of work.

Gryniewicz commented: ‘This is an exciting step for Emprocom as we become part of PIB Group.

‘Joining a like-minded organisation with a similar ethos and culture was an important characteristic in selecting a new home for our future.

‘We were attracted to PIB because of their stability as well as a good alignment in long-term visions, customer focus and pride in achieving true satisfaction in helping clients.

‘We look forward to the many opportunities ahead to leverage the expertise and scale of PIB, and also bringing our complementary skills to the ongoing success of the PIB Risk Management division.

‘I’d like to say a big thank-you to our loyal customer base for their support, and we look forward to enjoying those relationships for many more years to come.’

As the Emprocom team settle into their new home, they will continue working for their customers within the PIB Risk Management division, which brings together a wealth of expertise and experience from leading risk and training providers in the UK.

Formed in 2018, the division now boasts more than 100 employees including those of Emprocom, whose arrival follows that of Baily Garner, which joined the division earlier this year.