Motorpoint has celebrated its 20th anniversary since launching its website.

The car supermarket group became one of the first within the automotive industry to launch a website. It created motorpoint.co.uk in 2000 in response to demand from customers looking to browse its stock from their home.

Motorpoint Online now receives over 250,000 calls, handles 23,000 web chats and answers more than 26,000 email enquiries every year from customers throughout England, Scotland and Wales thanks to a team of 49 staff.

Only last month they recorded their most successful month ever in 20 years.

Online operations manager Phil Matthew said: ‘More and more customers are choosing Motorpoint Online as their first point of call. And with all the ways we’re making it easier for people to browse and buy online, I can only see that figure growing.

‘Our role within the business has evolved over the years and today we are the starting point for many of our customers’ car buying journey. Plus, now with new innovations such as free home delivery, which we launched during lockdown, we expect that role to become even greater as an ever increasing number of people choose to buy online.’

He added: ‘We are extremely proud to have played our part in helping to deliver a consistently award-winning service and we look forward to another 20 years of helping to make car buying even easier for our customers.’