Four new car showrooms to be built as part of multi-million-pound redevelopment project

Dealer group Donnelly Brothers have been given permission to build four new car showrooms as part of a multi-million-pound redevelopment project.

The dealer group, which operates franchise sites across Northern Ireland, has received the green light to transform land on the outskirts of Dungannon.

The work, which has been approved by Mid-Ulster District Council, will see the firm demolish an existing petrol station and its forecourt.

A pair of car showrooms, various workshops and office spaces will also be bulldozed to make way for the ambitious new project.

Armagh i reports that the car dealer will then build a quartet of state-of-the-art showrooms as well as ‘ancillary supporting accommodation’.

The redevelopment will take place on Moy Road and will eventually result in staff numbers swelling from 58 to 63 on a day-to-day basis.