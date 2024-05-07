Four new car showrooms to be built as part of multi-million-pound redevelopment project

The plans also include proposals for ‘admin and office’ accommodation alongside each new showroom as well as a shared handover area.
Customers are also set to benefit from a bespoke waiting and hospitality area, which includes its own barista bar.
For staff, separate quarters will be built away from the showrooms, including a dining area and two boardrooms.
No objections were raised by planners and the work has now been rubber stamped.
A report prepared by one of the planning officials said: ‘I am content the scale, form, design and materials are acceptable for a building within Dungannon settlement limit.
‘The showroom will be sited at the existing Donnelly Group car garage and there is a Jaguar car showroom to the southeast of the site. The proposed building will have the same external finishes as the Jaguar and Land Rover showroom so I consider the design and materials are not out of character for the area.
‘I am content the proposal respects the constraints of the site as there is an area to the rear of the existing petrol station for cars to be purchased and an existing showroom for Citroen and Honda.
‘I consider the proposal will not create a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity through noise, smells, pollution. The building will serve as car sales so there will no car maintenance which would create noise or smells.
‘The site is not within any designated conservation interests within the plan, so I have no concerns in this regard.’