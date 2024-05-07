Log in

Four new car showrooms to be built as part of multi-million-pound redevelopment project

  • Donnelly Brothers gets approval for quartet of new car showrooms
  • Firm will demolish existing dealerships and a petrol station as part of the work
  • Project set to provide major jobs boost to Dungannon in Northern Ireland

Time 8:35 am, May 7, 2024

Dealer group Donnelly Brothers have been given permission to build four new car showrooms as part of a multi-million-pound redevelopment project.

The dealer group, which operates franchise sites across Northern Ireland, has received the green light to transform land on the outskirts of Dungannon.

The work, which has been approved by Mid-Ulster District Council, will see the firm demolish an existing petrol station and its forecourt.

A pair of car showrooms, various workshops and office spaces will also be bulldozed to make way for the ambitious new project.

Armagh i reports that the car dealer will then build a quartet of state-of-the-art showrooms as well as ‘ancillary supporting accommodation’.

The redevelopment will take place on Moy Road and will eventually result in staff numbers swelling from 58 to 63 on a day-to-day basis.

The plans also include proposals for ‘admin and office’ accommodation alongside each new showroom as well as a shared handover area.

Customers are also set to benefit from a bespoke waiting and hospitality area, which includes its own barista bar.

For staff, separate quarters will be built away from the showrooms, including a dining area and two boardrooms.

No objections were raised by planners and the work has now been rubber stamped.

A report prepared by one of the planning officials said: ‘I am content the scale, form, design and materials are acceptable for a building within Dungannon settlement limit.

‘The showroom will be sited at the existing Donnelly Group car garage and there is a Jaguar car showroom to the southeast of the site. The proposed building will have the same external finishes as the Jaguar and Land Rover showroom so I consider the design and materials are not out of character for the area.

‘I am content the proposal respects the constraints of the site as there is an area to the rear of the existing petrol station for cars to be purchased and an existing showroom for Citroen and Honda.

‘I consider the proposal will not create a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity through noise, smells, pollution. The building will serve as car sales so there will no car maintenance which would create noise or smells.

‘The site is not within any designated conservation interests within the plan, so I have no concerns in this regard.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



