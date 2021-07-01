Motorpoint employees complete 100 reps a day each in June to raise money for charity

Employees at used car supermarket group Motorpoint’s dealerships got their reps up in June to raise money for the James Bulger Memorial Trust.

More than 40 staff from dealerships in Burnley and Widness agreed to complete 100 reps per day last month, including jumping jacks, lunges, push ups and squats.

In total, they completed collectively 155,000 reps and burnt almost 50,000 calories in the process.

Together they raised £1,013 for the trust, which supports young people who have been the victims of crime, hatred or bullying.

Jordan Dean, head of retail operations for Motorpoint in the North West, took part and commented: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team at Motorpoint for throwing themselves into the challenge in aid of the James Bulger Memorial Trust and raising such an impressive amount of money in the process.

‘It certainly wasn’t easy, especially with the branches being so busy since the return of non-essential retail in mid-April, but by the end of things everyone was definitely feeling the benefits and I hope it’s a regime that the team continue with moving forward.

‘I know I will be once I’ve had a well-earned rest!’

Stuart Fergus, fundraising manager at the James Bulger Memorial Trust, added: ‘We’re extremely grateful to Jordan and the team at Motorpoint for their efforts.

‘It was nothing short of incredible, especially with most of the team getting in their repetitions while at work.

‘Fundraising during the Pandemic has been extremely difficult and the money raised will really help with the work that we do as a charity to support young people across the North West who have been the victims of crime, hatred or bullying.’