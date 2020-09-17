Motorpoint staff have travelled the equivalent of three times around the world delivering cars since lockdown began.

The used car supermarket launched a free home delivery service during lockdown, and together the team has amassed 83,000 miles travelling to and from dealerships with customer cars.

The group has now calculated that its staff have spent 166 days on the road, based on the maximum recommended driving distance of 500 miles.

Mark Carpenter, CEO of Motorpoint, said: ‘We knew we had driven quite a few miles in the last three to four months but even we were taken aback by exactly how far team members have travelled to take customers car from the dealership to the doorstep.

‘If you were to line up all of the low mileage, nearly new cars that have been delivered to people’s homes, you are talking over six miles.

‘That’s some distance and has only been possible thanks to the continuing commitment of absolutely everyone at Motorpoint to keep our customers on the road both during and after the lockdown.’

Motorpoint has also made contactless collection and unaccompanied test drives standard at all of its branches.

The home delivery service was added in response to demand from customers and offers a 14-day refund guarantee.

Carpenter added: ‘Our home delivery service has allowed us to deliver our customers’ cars direct to their door throughout the UK mainland not only at a time of their choosing, but also with the peace of mind that comes from our 14-day money back guarantee.

‘We look forward to travelling even greater distances in the coming weeks and months to deliver even more low mileage, nearly new cars to our customers’ homes.’