Motorpoint will be opening a new store following a multi-million pound investment, just in time for Christmas.

The new site was previously a Jennings Ford dealership, on Yarm Road, and the car supermarket has been transforming the site as part of its nationwide expansion.

It will open to customers this Friday, December 18, and will stock up to 500 used cars and vans.

Richard Start is general manager for the new Motorpoint Stockton-on-Tees site, as well as its Birtley store in County Durham.

He said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to finally be able to welcome customers through the doors of our great, new store in Stockton-on-Tees, especially just in time for Christmas.

‘We are looking forward to bringing some much-needed cheer to car buyers across Teesside over the festive period – after what has been a really challenging year for all of us with COVID-19.’

Motorpoint has made contactless collection standard across its stores, and the new site will be no different.

The launch of the Stockton-on-Tees dealership will also be supported over the coming weeks with a regional media campaign across print, outdoor, radio and TV.

This includes a chance to win £5,000 on Blue Monday in the ‘Miles of Smiles’ game live on the Breakfast Show on Metro and TFM.