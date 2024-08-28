Motors announces new partnership with Parkers in bid to support its dealer partners

Motors has announced a new partnership with used car website Parkers as the firm looks to help its dealer partners expand their reach.

The deal will see Parkers join the rapidly expanded Motors network, which also includes the likes of Gumtree and eBay as well as the Cazoo listings service, which recently cost Motors up to £5m.

Parkers is among the most influential platforms for used car buyers in the UK, thanks to its extensive reviews, practical advice articles, valuations and dealer listings.

As part of the new arrangement, dealers who pay for multisite advertising via Motors will now appear on the Parkers site.

Phill Jones, chief operating officer of Motors, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Parkers, one of the country’s most trusted automotive B2C brands.

‘This move will give our dealer partners a further opportunity to increase the reach of their listings on one of the country’s best known destinations for used car buyers.

‘We know how much our dealer partners value the option of multisite advertising and how it increases speed to sale, with our research showing the average consumer visits 4.2 websites as part of their used car buying journey.’

Parkers say that the new partnership will see used car buyers offered more choice than ever before.

Andrew Stark, digital operations director of Parkers said: ‘Parkers has been helping consumers research and buy used cars for over 50 years, so we’re delighted to be partnering with Motors to offer buyers visiting our website even more choice from dealers across the UK.

‘With Parkers covering the whole car buying process, from valuations through to listings, we’re looking forward to helping even more buyers find their next used car.’