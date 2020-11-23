Motors.co.uk has released an entertaining new series of videos aimed at helping consumers coming into the market and planning their next used car purchase.

The eBay Motors Group platform has teamed up with the comedian and presenter Ellie Taylor, (Mock the Week, Mash Report, Live at the Apollo) for a four-part video series.

The firm says the ‘How to Car’ series will help viewers to buy a car, making them fully informed and ready to do business – whether in the showroom or online.

Topics covered include budgeting, with an explanation of various financing options; history checks; visual inspections: and how to get the most out of conversations with automotive retailers.

The series of five-minute episodes debuted on November 19 and will run through December and into the New Year.

The videos will also be hosted on Motors.co.uk and be promoted across its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

‘Motors.co.uk’s “How to Car” campaign will equip buyers with the essential information they need to research their next car purchase, ahead of making their enquiry, visiting dealer forecourts or placing their order online,’ said Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group.

‘The pandemic has made this a challenging year for the automotive industry, though we continue to see strong demand on our platforms, driven by factors such as a desire to avoid public transport.

‘However, whilst nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of consumers are excited about buying a car, perhaps not surprisingly given how relatively infrequently most people buy cars, 34 per cent go into the process nervous. This is why we’re trying to support them on their car buying journey in an entertaining but informative way.’

The first video can be viewed at the top of this story.