Motors teams up with ClickMechanic to offer pre-purchase inspections on used cars

  • Motors announces new partnership with ClickMechanic
  • Firm will now offer pre-purchase inspections on car bought from independent dealers
  • Prices to start from £79 with move aimed at adding transparency to buying process

Time 8:40 am, January 16, 2025

Motors is to start offering pre-purchase inspections to car buyers after agreeing a new partnership with online mechanic platform, ClickMechanic.

The arrangement, the first of its kind in the online vehicle classified sector, is expected to help independent dealers facilitate more remote sales to buyers all over the country.

Inspections will be made up of a whopping 185 points and include a test drive, to give buyers greater confidence and peace of mind.

Prices are set to start at £79 with ClickMechanic offering same and next day inspections. Once the inspection has been carried out, a full report will be emailed to the prospective buyer immediately.

The option for buyers to select an inspection will feature alongside vehicles listed by independent dealers on Motors with ClickMechanic’s technicians liaising directly with dealers to arrange inspections and provide a smooth customer journey.

Motors says that the new initiative adds more ‘transparency’ to the buying process and will ‘enable independent dealers to engage even better with buyers’.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘Transparency is a key element of any used car sale and we believe offering ClickMechanic inspections will resonate with buyers, giving them the assurance they need to complete their purchases.

‘These pre-purchase inspections should enable independent dealers to engage even better with buyers who have found cars online and want extra confidence in the purchase; particularly those who do not live close enough to view or test drive them.’

Meanwhile, ClickMechanic says it is ‘thrilled’ to be partnering with Motors on an ‘exciting first for the UK automotive marketplace industry’.

Andrew Jervis, co-founder and CEO of ClickMechanic, added: ‘Providing quick access to professional vehicle inspections is an exciting first for the UK automotive marketplace industry and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Motors to bring this new level of service and transparency for car buyers.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



