Motorway announces acquisition of Total Car Check as part of drive for ‘accuracy and transparency’

Motorway has announced the acquisition of provenance check provider, Total Car Check as it looks to strengthen its focus on ‘accuracy and transparency’.

The online marketplace has purchased the firm following rapid growth in the past 12 months.

Founded by David James in 2009, last year saw Total Car Check generate over 42 million UK vehicle checks with an increase in revenue of around 30 per cent.

The impressive results brought the firm to the attention of Motorway, which will now add the firm’s staff to its own rapidly-growing team.

As part of the deal, James will take up the new position of Motorway’s director of vehicle data.

Responding to the acquisition, Tom Leathes, CEO and co-founder of Motorway said: ‘Since founding Motorway, we’ve created a new set of expectations for used car sales: a great price for your car online, and a seamless user experience where everyone in the transaction wins.

‘The acquisition of Total Car Check is a really exciting step in this journey. We want to continue pushing forward on what’s possible with vehicle data accuracy and transparency online, and to strive to delight our customers at every step in our product experience.

‘The Total Car Check technology and data platform is incredibly powerful, and it will help power some amazing new features to the Motorway experience.

‘David is a truly world-class vehicle data expert, and a very inspiring entrepreneur.

‘From working together over the past few months, it’s clear his experience building Total Car Check, his deep subject matter knowledge, and his strong values will be a huge asset to Motorway and our customers.

‘Working with David and his team, we’ll now be able to offer an even greater customer experience, backed by market leading vehicle data.’

Total Car Check offers highly detailed vehicle background checks with data points including the car’s previous owners and any accidents or damage it has sustained, as well as MOT and plate change history.

Managing director James says he is now looking forward to developing the firm’s offering as part of Motorway.

He added: ‘I am delighted to be joining Motorway and excited to use the data, technology and skills we have developed at Total Car Check to further improve the excellent online experience Motorway have created.

‘Tom, Harry and Alex have a clear vision for the future of Motorway and have made incredible strides in such a short period, it is clear to me that Motorway and Total Car Check will together create a powerful driving force in the market.

‘I’d like to thank the Total Car Check team and my family for supporting me throughout the years of building Total Car Check. We cannot wait to get started.’