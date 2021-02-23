Used cars online marketplace Motorway has appointed Lloyd Page as its first chief marketing officer.

He joins it from MoneySuperMarket, where he was marketing director and played a major part in the brand’s relaunch.

The aim is to increase awareness of the Motorway brand and turn it into a household name with dealers and consumers.

Page started his career at Virgin Trains in 2000 then took on a global role at Vodafone, followed by senior brand and digital marketing positions at John Lewis.

He joined Virgin Media as director of brand and brand communications in 2016, then moved to MoneySuperMarket in 2018.

Motorway CEO Tom Leathes said: ‘Lloyd is joining us at a time when the car industry is undergoing a massive transformation towards digital.

‘Motorway is at the absolute heart of this – helping dealers get direct access to the best used cars at the right price, through a convenient and 100 per cent online experience.’

He added: ‘We’ve had an incredible year of growth and development – building even stronger ties to the dealer community and providing them with more quality cars than ever through a powerful technology platform.

‘Now it’s time to take our brand to the next level both for car sellers and dealers – and that’s where Lloyd comes in.

‘His big brand experience from John Lewis and Virgin Media through to MoneySuperMarket is the perfect combination of what we need: a brand- and customer-led marketing guru, combined with unparalleled digital expertise.’

Page said: ‘The global pandemic has been a challenging time for almost all brands, and finding a way to solve a real customer need and execute on this has been the key to driving customer engagement and growth.

‘Motorway has nailed this. They’ve made it easy for sellers to profile their car and dealers to quickly acquire stock online instead of at physical auctions.

‘They’ve simplified the confusing and time-consuming process of selling a car, as well as making it safer and more efficient for dealers and sellers during national lockdowns.’

He added: ‘Our next step will be to scale up and evolve our brand and marketing strategy, to make Motorway the first port of call for anyone looking to sell a used car.’