Two senior executives at Marshall Motor Group have combined their musical talents to record a special version of the chart-busting Fleetwood Mac track Don’t Stop.

They may be stuck at their respective homes because of the lockdown, but that didn’t stop company secretary Stephen Jones pounding the skins and head of property Simon Page wielding his axe and assuming vocal duties to rework the 1977 hit – taken from the British-American rock band’s album Rumours and which reached number 3 on the Billboard chart – with both performances being cleverly edited together.

Christine McVie’s song now cleverly reflects the coronavirus situation while giving a Marshall angle to it – including a nod to chief executive Daksh Gupta – with lines such as:

‘If you’ve closed up your site for a while Daksh’s videos will make you a smile Locked in your house every day Hoping you’ll be back at work in May.’

And as with the original song, the duo urge everyone to be positive, with Page singing:

‘Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow Don’t stop, it’ll soon be here.’

adding:

‘Marshall will be here better than before When Covid is gone, Covid is gone.’

Nice work, guys!

You can watch the musical Marshall combo below. A-one, a-two, a-one two three four…

