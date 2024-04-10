New car dealership to be built in Cheshire as part of crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Mayfair Motor Group is to open a new car dealership in Cheshire as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The dealer group has been given the green light to build a new showroom on Cheshire Business Park, in the village of Lostock Gralam.

The development will go up in an area currently used as an overspill carpark, which has become a hotspot for fly-tipping and vandalism in recent times.

It is hoped that by transforming the land, complaints of anti-social behaviour will be wiped out.

Plans, submitted last year, proposed the erection of a new single-storey office building, as well as associated infrastructure, including a photography area, a car valet area and a collection point.

The documents, also outline plans to retain some existing car parking spaces, with EV chargepoints also installed.

The Northwich and Winsford Guardian reports that the dealer group has also pledged to hire staff locally and use local mechanics, body shops and delivery firms, in a boost to the local economy.

The application reads: ‘The overflow car park has become the subject of anti-social behaviour as a result of its lack of use, with complaints received by the owner from the parish council.

‘This includes fly-tipping, littering, vandalism and unauthorised recreational use.

‘The proposed development will bring back into beneficial use an underused overflow car park that is blighted by anti-social behaviour.

‘It will incorporate enhanced security features and introduce a level of passive surveillance.

‘Subsequently, as a result of the proposed development, there will be a significant improvement to the amenities and safety of both nearby residents and users of the business park.’

The proposals were officially given the go-ahead by planning officers at Cheshire West and Chester Council earlier this month (Apr 2).

In response to the decision, Mayfair Motor Group said it was ‘looking forward to contributing to the local economy’.

A spokesman said: ‘We are committed to providing high-quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.

‘We look forward to operating in Cheshire Business Park and look forward to contributing to the local economy.

‘In addition to providing high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service, we support local charities and community organisations.

‘We believe that our success is closely tied to the success of the community in which we operate, and we are committed to contributing to the local economy and supporting local businesses.’