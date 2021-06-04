New car registrations down 15 per cent on pre-pandemic May, but it’s ‘as good as could reasonably be expected’ – SMMT

New car registrations last month were down nearly 15 per cent on May 2019, latest official figures reveal.

Data published today (Jun 4) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows 156,737 cars were registered, a near eight-fold increase rise on the same month last year.

However, as car showrooms were shut in May 2020, a more representative comparison is with May 2019. When compared to the same month two years ago, May 2021’s figures were down by 14.7 per cent and 13.2 per cent on a 10-year May average.

A total of 1.86m cars are predicted to be registered by the end of the year, and with May adding to the 723,845 already achieved so far this year, the SMMT said the industry is ‘in line’ to meet the prediction.

Fleet registrations grew more than twice as fast as private purchases in May. Large fleets accounted for 50.7 per cent of all new vehicles hitting the road, which demonstrated improving business confidence compared to the same month last year, said the SMMT.

In terms of segments, dual purpose vehicles saw a small decline in market share in the month, down to 26.7 per cent, leapfrogged by lower medium cars which rose to 27.8 per cent. Superminis remained Britain’s most popular car choice, with a 31.1 per cent share.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) market share declined from 12 per cent a year ago to 8.4 per cent in the past month, although the May 2020 performance was distorted by lockdowns.

Looking more broadly across 2021, plug-in vehicles now comprise 13.8 per cent of new car registrations, up from 7.2 per cent a year earlier, with the most rapid growth seen in plug-in hybrids.

Pure petrol and mild hybrid petrol cars so far account for 60.4 per cent of registrations, while pure diesel and mild-hybrid diesels took a 18 per cent share year to date, compared to 64.6 per cent and 22.4 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, total registrations for 2021 sit at 296,448 fewer units, or 29.1 per cent less, than the average recorded across January to May during the last decade.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘With dealerships back open and a brighter, sunnier, economic outlook, May’s registrations are as good as could reasonably be expected.

‘Increased business confidence is driving the recovery, something that needs to be maintained and translated in private consumer demand as the economy emerges from pandemic support measures.

‘Demand for electrified vehicles is helping encourage people into showrooms, but for these technologies to surpass their fossil-fuelled equivalents, a long term strategy for market transition and infrastructure investment is required.’

The Volkswagen Golf was the surprise of the month as it came out on top of May’s sales charts. The Ford Fiesta, meanwhile, slumped to seventh place in the table, while the Vauxhall Corsa remains on top of the year-to-date chart.

What the industry says

On the road to recovery

The latest May new car registration figures are another sign the industry is on the road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

What Car?’s research of 1,920 in-market buyers found 31 per cent of buyers are looking to buy between now and September, resulting in a steady stream of traffic to dealerships. With talk of potentially delaying further easing of restrictions, it remains crucial the industry can remain open to buyers.

The current microchip shortage remains a serious cause of concern for the sector, with many manufacturers having to cut down on vehicle production or lower vehicle specification levels to make up for the lack of microchips.

This will add further pressure to an already inflated used car market, pushing up prices of nearly new vehicles even further.

Jim Holder, editorial director, What Car?

Pent-up demand is great news

New car sales have soared as the UK emerges out of lockdown, with registrations in May 2021 increasing significantly versus the previous year.

Pent-up demand for motors is great news for dealers across the country, however there are questions around the ability of manufacturers to meet this huge appetite. Used cars are continuing to hold value as people ordering new vehicles have to deal with extended wait times, and the prospect of bouncing back to 2019 registration levels still seems a little way off.

Karen Johnson, head of retail & wholesale at Barclays Corporate Banking