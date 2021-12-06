New car registrations rose by 1.7 per cent in November but were well adrift of pre-pandemic levels

New car registrations rose by 1.7 per cent in November but were down by over 31 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, new data shows.

Figures published the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 115,706 units were registered last month compared to November 2020, and the Mini was the month’s top seller.

The SMMT said that ‘demand is there’ but supply was being crippled by the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors.

November’s numbers were up 1.7 per cent on last year, bringing an end to four months of consecutive decline.

However, the SMMT stressed November 2020’s figures were impacted by the second national lockdown.

When November 2021 is viewed against the five-year pre-pandemic average, the month was down by 31.3 per cent – a more important comparison figure.

Plug-in vehicle demand continued to grow, however, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) equating to 18.8 per cent of the market, with 21,726 units – more than double compared with November 2020 – while plug-in hybrid vehicles’ (PHEVs) share grew to 9.3 per cent or 10,796 units.

Year-to-date, 1,538,585 new cars have been registered, of which 17.5 per cent have been BEVs or PHEVs, meaning one in six new cars is capable of being plugged in.

When combined with hybrid electric vehicles (nine per cent share), more than a quarter (26.5 per cent) of the new car market during 2021 has been electrified.

The SMMT said this growth comes as the UK ratio of plug-in vehicles on the road to standard public chargers (16:1) was one of the worst among the top 10 global electric vehicle markets at the end of 2020.

Private demand increased in November by of 41.7 per cent, taking the private market share to an unusual high of 54.1 per cent.

However, again, the growth was against a lockdown-hit November 2020. The number of new cars registered to large fleets, meanwhile, declined by a quarter (24.7 per cent).

Mini on top

The Mini took the top spot in November’s best-sellers chart with 3,551 units registered, with the Vauxhall Corsa and Tesla Model 3 following closely behind (3,123 and 3,077 units respectively).

The Hyundai Tucson (2,988), MG ZS (2,458) and Volkswagen T-Roc (2,224) made a rare appearance in November’s top 10 chart in fourth, sixth and ninth places respectively.

The Ford Fiesta, meanwhile, didn’t feature in the top 10 chart, and so far in 2021 has slumped to eighth place with 27,000 units registered.

The Corsa remains the best-selling car so far this year with 38,306 registrations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘What looks like a positive performance belies the underlying weakness of the market.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

‘Demand is there, with a slew of new, increasingly electrified, models launched but the global shortage of semiconductors continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations.

‘The industry is working flat out to overcome these issues and fulfil orders, but disruption is likely to last into next year, compounding the need for customers to place orders early.

‘The continued acceleration of electrified vehicle registrations is good for the industry, the consumer and the environment but, with the pace of public charging infrastructure struggling to keep up, we need swift action and binding public charger targets so that everyone can be part of the electric vehicle revolution, irrespective of where they live.’