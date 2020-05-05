ADVERTISEMENT

April new car registrations look likely to be down 97 per cent – with just 4,000 new cars purchased according to preliminary figures from the SMMT.

The SMMT is forecasting that around 1.68m new cars will be registered during the whole of 2020, which would represent a 27 per cent decline on last year.

The 4,000 new cars registered in April compares to 161,000 in the same month in 2019.

April’s fall follows a significant drop in March which saw new car sales figures fall -44.4 per cant. Dealerships closed on March 23 and the end of the first quarter was badly hit.

Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car? magazine, said the figures for April were ‘disastrous but not unexpected’, as buying a new car was ‘as far from people’s minds as you can possibly get’.

He added: ‘It’s consistent with the figures coming through from the rest of Europe. Everything was frozen for a month.’

Final figures for the number of new cars registered in April will be published by the SMMT at 9am.

