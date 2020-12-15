A 30-vehicle charging super-centre costing more than £100,000 has been built at Manheim’s Bruntingthorpe site.

The centre, created in partnership with Pod Point, comprises 7kW (single-phase) twin chargers as well as a 50kW velocity charger for rapid charging, with the software allowing RFID card and app-based access.

All the chargers have universal socketed versions so drivers can plug in with their own cable. Custom pricing tariffs are available for specific driver groups as well.

It means that more than 800 vehicles can be charged each week.

Sam Watkins, commercial director at Manheim Vehicle Services, said: ‘As electric vehicles become more prevalent across the UK, we have invested in on-site charging technology to align with the needs of our customers.

‘The creation of an EV charging centre demonstrates our commitment to evolving vehicle technologies, future-proofing our sites and ensuring customers’ needs are met.’

Pod Point senior business development manager Denis Watling added: ‘Our latest installation of 30 charging bays at Bruntingthorpe is another great example of how the industry is working together to achieve a zero-carbon transport future.

‘The Smart Reporting platform allows Bruntingthorpe to have an overview of all activity on their chargers across their sites through one simple web portal.

‘Visibility of usage and cost tracking means they can continually assess and easily plan to scale up their infrastructure in line with demand for the future.’

The super-centre will also be available for customers to use on a pre-booked basis, with individual billing agreements and support from the on-site team.

Pete Bell, chief operating officer at Cox Automotive Europe, said: ‘Managing electric vehicles requires a different skill set, specific training and investment.

‘We have focused on all three – equipping our people and our sites with the expertise and tools to support electric vehicles from day one through in-life management, defleet and disposal.’