News

Suzuki appoints Jon Coles as dealer development general manager for Britain and Ireland

  • Promotion at Suzuki sees new head of dealer development
  • Jon Coles has moved up from top role in aftersales
  • Key responsibilities will include sales training

Time 8:59 am, May 8, 2024

Suzuki GB has promoted Jon Coles to be the new general manager of its dealer development team.

He assumes responsibility for the four dealer divisions – automobile, motorcycle, marine and all-terrain vehicle – moving up from his position as aftersales services general manager.

In that role, he was a driving force in creating and launching its service-activated warranty for car and motorcycle owners.

Coles, who has been with Suzuki for more than 18 years, will head a team of eight and be responsible for all aspects of network development, including bringing new dealers on board, sales training, regular ‘mystery shop’ customer experience exercises and corporate identity.

He said: ‘I am very much looking forward to settling into my new cross-divisional role in dealer development, with key responsibilities to include helping ensure that Suzuki remains the number one brand for trust, as well as supporting our network to be fully prepared for the transition to an EV range from 2025 through to 2030.’

As well as his vast aftersales experience, which has included being a technical co-ordinator, regional sales manager and technical manager, Coles can draw on time spent in Suzuki’s dealership network, having held numerous positions there, including as technician and service manager.

In his latest role, he has taken over from Mark Hallam, who retired in March.

Suzuki GB and Suzuki Republic of Ireland boast a combined network of 179 car dealerships and authorised repairers, as well as 79 on- and off-road motorcycle dealers, 113 marine dealers, which include boat builders, and 55 all-terrain vehicle sites.

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



