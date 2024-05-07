Log in
Our team discuss what comes next for Cazoo in jam-packed episode of Car Dealer Podcast

  • The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast is out now
  • Regular hosts Jon Reay and James Batchelor are joined by Car Dealer’s Jack Williams
  • Trio discuss the future of Cazoo as well as a host of other hot topics from the automotive industry

Time 10:07 am, May 7, 2024

The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast is now available with Cazoo, Aston Martin and new car supply just some of the topics up for discussion.

Joining regular hosts Jon Reay and James Baggott this week was Car Dealer’s very own staff writer Jack Williams, as the trio took a look back at some of the motor trade’s biggest headlines in the past week.

Recorded on Friday, the Car Dealer team dissected Cazoo’s bombshell announcement to investors, in which bosses admitted that the firm could be facing administration.

They also put to bed social media accusations of a Car Dealer ‘vendetta’ against the failed online retailer.

There was also a discussion about Aston Martin, and what brutal recent accounts could mean for the brand’s future.

On a more whimsical note, the gang chatted about a Nissan Leaf, now being put to work in the middle of the South Atlantic.

The Car Dealer Podcast, sponsored by JATO, sees an industry guest join our hosts to discuss the motor trade’s biggest headlines of every week.

Among the topics up for discussion in the latest episode were Stephen James Group’s new name, Stellantis’s tough start to the year and falling used car prices.

You can read all the stories discussed in this week’s podcast here:

You can listen to all episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

