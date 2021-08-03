New Dacia Duster goes on sale with prices starting at £13,995

The new Dacia Duster has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at £13,995.

The popular 4×4 has been ‘comprehensively updated’ with fresh styling, mechanical improvements and new technology.

At a glance, the new car has similar styling to its predecessor but the front end now gets a similar look to the firm’s Sandero models.

It has Y-shaped daytime running lights and a chromed radiator grille and also becomes the first Dacia model to get LED indicators.

Other new exterior equipment includes body-coloured bumpers front and rear, tinted windows and tailgate trim with ‘Duster’ inscription.

Dacia says the new design is more aerodynamic than the previous model and the two-wheel-drive version gets low-rolling resistance tyres, which combine to lower CO2 emissions and improve fuel economy.

Inside, there are two multimedia systems available.

Under the bonnet is a range of petrol, diesel and bi-fuel engines, with the bi-fuel option having a 50 per cent larger LPG tank.

There are three trim levels being offered in the UK – Essential, Comfort and Prestige – with the entry model starting at £13,995 for the petrol or bi-fuel option. The least expensive diesel comes in Comfort trim and starts at £17,345.

Essential models get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, DAB radio and manual air conditioning.

Step up to Comfort and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, leather steering wheel and the upgraded infotainment system.

Top-spec Prestige models start at £16,695 and include 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, automatic air conditioning, front parking sensors and the upgraded infotainment.

On Comfort models, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as two USB ports.

Prestige models get an upgrade that includes satellite navigation plus wireless Android and Apple connectivity.

Customers can order the new Dacia Duster now, with deliveries expected to begin in September.