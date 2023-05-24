New Dacia Guides to assist online shoppers as it finds half of consumers are uncomfortable buying this way

Dacia is introducing human online guides to help consumers feel more at ease buying cars online.

In its research, where OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK adults on behalf of Dacia UK, the brand found 50 per cent of car buyers said they were uncomfortable shopping online.

Respondents also said that the lack of human interaction (37 per cent) and not being able to see the car (67 per cent) would put them off buying a car online.

The car maker hopes the new Dacia Guides will help ease these issues as they will be able to offer full video tours of the cars, answer questions and even talk customers through funding options.

Dacia will also be introducing a new stock tool so consumers will be able to easily see which cars will be available in the next few weeks.

Then, once they have purchased they can use the new Track & Predict tool to see where their own car is in the supply chain.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘Convenience and ease are the main reasons why people shop on the web, so we want buying a Dacia online to be no different.

‘At the same time, buying a new car represents a significant financial commitment and we know that customers want the peace-of-mind of human interaction to ensure all their questions are thoroughly answered before, during and after purchase.’

If car buyers then feel comfortable with the purchase, they can reserve the car they’d like for £99 and then they are put in contact with their nearest Dacia retailer.

Broad added: ‘By combining clear visibility of available Dacia models, with a simple, low-cost reservation process and a dedicated Dacia Guide, we are giving customers a fuss-free way to get behind the wheel of their perfect car.

‘Our no-haggle price policy means they can rest assured they are always getting the best deal and ultimate value for money.

‘Even a test drive can be arranged, so whatever customers can do at a Dacia retailer, they can do online. We’ve made buying a new Dacia online as easy as it can be.’

Xavier Martinet, Dacia’s SVP sales, marketing & operations, said: ‘The UK is advanced when it comes to purchasing goods online.

‘It’s why we are introducing all our new features here first. Many British consumers have an interest in buying their next car online, with nearly half stating they would be happy to complete their buying journey without having to visit a retailer.

‘However, it’s clear that many still have concerns. Our new tools complement the hard work of our retailers who are central to the process of blending the offline and online buying journey to meet the expectation of each of our customers.’