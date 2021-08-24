New Newport Nissan showroom fills ‘strategic gap’ in Wessex Garages’ territory

Dealer group Wessex Garages has announced it has opened its fourth Nissan dealership – in Newport, South Wales.

The company says the new showroom fills a ‘strategic gap’ in its Nissan territory, which now stretches from the Welsh capital Cardiff across the Severn estuary to Bristol, and up as far as Gloucester.

The directors of Wessex Garages are delighted with the Newport opening as it marks the company’s return to the area after an absence of almost a decade.

Managing director Chris Wiseman said: ‘The opening of our Newport Nissan dealership gives us a lovely territory in South Wales and the west of England – and we’re very excited to represent Nissan at our Newport Retail Park site.

‘Adding Newport back into our market area is a massive plus for us and links up our territory perfectly.

‘We can’t wait to show customers old and new the great models that Nissan has to offer and we are renowned for our excellent levels of customer service which will be embedded in the dealership.’

Wiseman confirmed that the Newport site was up and running – although it will be operating out of a temporary facility until later in the year.

Work starts on a permanent showroom in October.

The move back to Newport represents an investment of up to £500,000 by Wessex Garages with Wiseman explaining that the expenditure demonstrates the company’s commitment to Nissan.

Up to 10 jobs will be created with the appointment of a brand manager, Motability specialist, sales executives and technicians.

Wiseman said: ‘We feel it’s an ideal time to be expanding with Nissan. It’s great that the brand is active in the electric vehicle sector – that sits well with us as a company.

‘We have a long history with Nissan since our first dealership opened over 30 years ago.

‘And we’re looking forward to welcoming back some of our old customers, taking care of the Motability parc and introducing All New Qashqai and forthcoming product to local people.’

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, said: ‘We are delighted that Wessex Garages are showing their commitment to our brand by opening their fourth Nissan dealership.

‘Nissan really is going places. We’re setting the pace as far as electric mobility is concerned; the Newport dealership will be fitted out with our sharp new corporate identity; and of course, our cars are renowned for their safety, quality and reliability.

‘We wish everyone at the new dealership every success with the venture.’