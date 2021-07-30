New Peugeot 308 SW estate to cost from £25,200

Peugeot has opened reservations for its new 308 SW estate with prices starting at £25,200.

Arriving in Peugeot dealers in early 2022, the small estate comes with choice of petrol and diesel engines, and also two plug-in hybrid versions capable of travelling up to 39 miles on electric.

The two PHEVs use a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor powered by a 12.4kWh battery.

It’s the power output where the difference lies, with a choice between 176bhp and 222bhp, and prices starting at £34,200 and £38,400 respectively.

Other engines include a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol, with the latter available on every trim and the former on all but the top-spec model.

The trim range kicks off with the Active Premium which gets 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and tail lights, split-leather steering wheel, and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next up is Allure, starting from £27,050. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded interior upholstery and a 3D navigation system. Allure Premium, meanwhile, starts at £27,950 and adds adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and a different set of 17-inch wheels.

The penultimate trim is GT, which costs from £29,850 and gets a sportier appearance, Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Peugeot’s 3D head-up instrument panel.

The top specification is GT Premium, priced from £31,450, and includes a more comfortable and supportive driver’s seat with heating and massage function, as well as extensive driver assistance systems.