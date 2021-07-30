Log in
New Peugeot 308 SW estate to cost from £25,200

  • Stylish new estate is available for online reservations
  • Choice of petrol, diesel and two plug-in hybrids
  • Standard kit includes Peugeot’s i-Cockpit and LED front and rear lights

Peugeot has opened reservations for its new 308 SW estate with prices starting at £25,200.

Arriving in Peugeot dealers in early 2022, the small estate comes with choice of petrol and diesel engines, and also two plug-in hybrid versions capable of travelling up to 39 miles on electric.

The two PHEVs use a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor powered by a 12.4kWh battery.

It’s the power output where the difference lies, with a choice between 176bhp and 222bhp, and prices starting at £34,200 and £38,400 respectively.

Other engines include a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol, with the latter available on every trim and the former on all but the top-spec model.

The trim range kicks off with the Active Premium which gets 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and tail lights, split-leather steering wheel, and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next up is Allure, starting from £27,050. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded interior upholstery and a 3D navigation system. Allure Premium, meanwhile, starts at £27,950 and adds adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and a different set of 17-inch wheels.

The penultimate trim is GT, which costs from £29,850 and gets a sportier appearance, Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Peugeot’s 3D head-up instrument panel.

The top specification is GT Premium, priced from £31,450, and includes a more comfortable and supportive driver’s seat with heating and massage function, as well as extensive driver assistance systems.

Darren is a staff writer for Car Dealer parent company Blackball Media. He has been writing about cars for eight years and tests all the latest models on sale, with previous experience at Car Throttle and DriveTribe.

