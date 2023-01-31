New Premier Car Supermarket showroom opens for business

Premier Car Supermarket has opened a new showroom in Kettering.

The used car dealership, which is at Cransley Park, includes a sales building with a workshop and repair bay plus car wash facilities outside.

There is also customer and visitor parking on the 3.55-acre site.

Premier Car Supermarket started life in 2005 with a dealership in Leicester, then opened one in Derby in 2016.

CEO Neil Chapman said: ‘We are delighted to bring this growing brand to a new store in Kettering, and proud to be generating a number of new jobs and exciting new business opportunities for the town and surrounding areas.

‘The new site is in a great location and gives us access to thousands, if not millions, of potential customers within a specific drive-time radius.

‘Car buyers will now have better access to our convenient, friendly and guided buying experience and hundreds of cars across the Midlands.’

Keir Edmonds, managing director at main contractor MCS Group, said: ‘The entire MCS Group team involved in the construction of the new Premier Car Supermarket at Kettering can be extremely proud of the fantastic new facility they have delivered.

‘It has been a pleasure to work alongside the company on the project and we wish them huge success.’

MCS Group has built and refurbished more than 300 car dealerships since it was established in 2003.

